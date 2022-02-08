StockNews.com Upgrades TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $31.53 on Friday. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.04.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

