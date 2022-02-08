StockNews.com Upgrades QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.16.

Shares of QCOM opened at $175.09 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $196.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,297 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,787. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

