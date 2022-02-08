StockNews.com Lowers Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JHG. Macquarie downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.38.

NYSE JHG opened at $36.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

