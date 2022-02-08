StockNews.com Lowers Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $81.12 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.15. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,163 shares of company stock worth $8,031,322. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

