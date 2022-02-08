Stifel Nicolaus Trims Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Target Price to $125.00

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.20.

Shares of RCL opened at $81.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.24 and a 200-day moving average of $81.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $64.20 and a 52 week high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.92) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCL. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

