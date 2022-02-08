Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.83 and the highest is $6.13. Steel Dynamics reported earnings per share of $2.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $12.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $14.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $7.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,789,000 after buying an additional 67,683 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 331,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 217,300 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 216,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

