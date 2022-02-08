STATERA Hits Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million (STA)

STATERA (CURRENCY:STA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. STATERA has a market cap of $1.57 million and $188,352.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, STATERA has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One STATERA coin can now be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00049353 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.25 or 0.07072544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00052540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,599.32 or 0.99816562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00055109 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006300 BTC.

STATERA Coin Profile

STATERA launched on July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 79,808,939 coins and its circulating supply is 79,808,938 coins. The official website for STATERA is stateratoken.com . STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

