Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Up to $24.95

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.95, but opened at $25.64. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $25.21, with a volume of 16,998 shares traded.

SBLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $415.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.83%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

