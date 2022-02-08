St. James’ Place’s (STJ) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,765 ($23.87) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on STJ. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($18.23) to GBX 1,900 ($25.69) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.72) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,860 ($25.15) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,604 ($21.69).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,552 ($20.99) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £8.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.06. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of GBX 1,159.50 ($15.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.56). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,610.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,586.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.