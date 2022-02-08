SSR Mining Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.

SSRM has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. increased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of SSRM opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $20.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 39.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 189,659 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 49.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 363,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 119,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,377 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 18.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,677,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,095,000 after purchasing an additional 54,180 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

