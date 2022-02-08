Spyglass Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Spyglass Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,412 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 4.2% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $182,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 15.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $1,815,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $12,951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 805,800 shares of company stock valued at $139,581,158. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANET. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.17.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.98. 1,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,571. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.88. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

