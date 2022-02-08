SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $85.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.62 and its 200 day moving average is $80.82. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $88.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,447,000 after buying an additional 108,264 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. BCK Capital Management LP boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 63,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 23,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

