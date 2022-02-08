Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Shares Sold by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P lowered its stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,097 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CXM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp downgraded Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Shares of CXM stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.03 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. Analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $228,198.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,392 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

