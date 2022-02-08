Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,646 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 76,814 shares.The stock last traded at $29.08 and had previously closed at $28.06.

A number of research analysts have commented on STXB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $504.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 30.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STXB. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,636,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 175.5% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 278,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 177,206 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 189.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 194,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 127,479 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 69.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 106,636 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 50.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 65,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

