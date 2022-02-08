Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The company’s revenue was up 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $25.77. 800,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,024,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

