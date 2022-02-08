Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPR. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.50.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR traded up $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $49.39. 2,111,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,297. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.93.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.58%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.