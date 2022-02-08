Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will announce $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.20. Spire reported earnings of $3.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spire.
Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.18). Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Spire by 48,001.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 489,616 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 7.8% during the third quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Spire by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,232,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 78.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 29,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.
SR opened at $63.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.32. Spire has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.13%.
About Spire
Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.
