Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 240 ($3.25) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.06) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 227.67 ($3.08).

SPI opened at GBX 238.50 ($3.23) on Friday. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of GBX 143 ($1.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 270 ($3.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68. The company has a market cap of £956.65 million and a P/E ratio of -54.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 243.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 235.51.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

