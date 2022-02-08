Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Spectrum Brands to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.14.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $88.00 on Monday. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $107.22. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.16.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 22.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,655,000 after purchasing an additional 36,307 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 723.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,885,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,389,000 after purchasing an additional 94,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

