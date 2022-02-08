SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Position Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 263.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at about $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.79. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $34.54 and a 52-week high of $48.23.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

