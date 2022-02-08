SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.62

Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.62 and last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 1189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Northcoast Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.71.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Frank Gambino sold 2,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $65,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 4.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 11.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 48.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

