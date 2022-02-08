Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,150 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,771 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 69.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 106,466.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $393,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 2,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $129,235.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.58.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens began coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

