South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.65

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 50023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SOUHY shares. UBS Group raised their target price on South32 from GBX 230 ($3.11) to GBX 240 ($3.25) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Investec initiated coverage on South32 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, South32 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Get South32 alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.