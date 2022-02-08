South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.65

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 50023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

SOUHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Investec initiated coverage on South32 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on South32 from GBX 230 ($3.11) to GBX 240 ($3.25) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Get South32 alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.