South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Trading Up 10%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS)’s stock price was up 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 149,261 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 192,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of South Star Battery Metals from C$0.52 to C$0.44 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$21.89 million and a P/E ratio of -7.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.27.

South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS)

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

