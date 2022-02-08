South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

SJI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE SJI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.87. 15,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,022. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

