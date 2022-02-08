Sourcerock Group LLC Decreases Stake in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Sourcerock Group LLC reduced its holdings in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,548 shares during the period. Select Energy Services makes up 0.6% of Sourcerock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sourcerock Group LLC owned 0.28% of Select Energy Services worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Select Energy Services by 25.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Select Energy Services by 17.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Select Energy Services by 42.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of WTTR remained flat at $$7.22 during trading on Tuesday. 5,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,300. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $788.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Select Energy Services Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

