Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.
Sound Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 25.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
Sound Financial Bancorp stock opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.97. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average is $43.78.
Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile
Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.
