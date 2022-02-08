Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.

Sound Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 25.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Sound Financial Bancorp stock opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.97. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average is $43.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sound Financial Bancorp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,399 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Sound Financial Bancorp worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

