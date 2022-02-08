Sonos (SONO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Sonos to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.23 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sonos to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SONO stock opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. Sonos has a 12-month low of $21.46 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonos stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,369 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Sonos worth $16,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

