Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAH. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonic Automotive from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Sonic Automotive from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
Sonic Automotive stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.36. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $58.00.
Sonic Automotive Company Profile
Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.
