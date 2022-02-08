Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAH. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonic Automotive from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Sonic Automotive from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.36. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,050,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,816,000 after acquiring an additional 82,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,378,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,760,000 after acquiring an additional 112,311 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 556,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 499,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,362,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.