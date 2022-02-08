SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect SolarEdge Technologies to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SEDG stock opened at $240.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.32.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.00.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,793 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,601 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

