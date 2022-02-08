SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stake Boosted by Mark Asset Management LP

Mark Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies makes up 1.2% of Mark Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mark Asset Management LP owned about 0.08% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $10,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,793 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,601. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.72.

Shares of SEDG stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $242.65. 727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,811. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

