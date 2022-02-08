Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Softcat plc (LON:SCT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,027.50 ($27.42).

SCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,010 ($27.18) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($28.40) price target on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Softcat from GBX 1,750 ($23.66) to GBX 1,900 ($25.69) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($28.40) target price on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Softcat stock traded down GBX 11 ($0.15) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,591 ($21.51). The stock had a trading volume of 231,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,999. Softcat has a twelve month low of GBX 1,419 ($19.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,251.06 ($30.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,720.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,907.11.

In other news, insider Graeme Watt sold 38,444 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,841 ($24.90), for a total transaction of £707,754.04 ($957,071.05).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

