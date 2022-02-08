SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Gap Up to $8.05

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 8.05, but opened at 8.29. SmartRent shares last traded at 8.28, with a volume of 926 shares.

SMRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average is 9.03.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of 35.13 million for the quarter.

SmartRent Company Profile (NYSE:SMRT)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

