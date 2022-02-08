SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

SmartFinancial has a dividend payout ratio of 10.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SmartFinancial to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.46. 9,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.72. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMBK shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

