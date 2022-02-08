SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 448,594 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SLM were worth $8,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,147,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,031,000 after purchasing an additional 294,190 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

SLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

