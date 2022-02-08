Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sleep Number Corporation transformed the mattress industry with the idea that ‘one size does not fit all’ when it comes to sleep. Today, the company is the leader in sleep innovation and was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Mattresses by J.D. Power. Their investments over the past five years have further differentiated their brand and strengthened their three competitive advantages: proprietary innovations that provide meaningful sleep benefits for their customers; ongoing customer relationships that are enabled by their direct-to-consumer business model; and exclusive distribution that is highly productive and fuelled by their mission-driven sales teams. Sleep Number’s business model enables one to stay focused on what is relevant to their customer while building life-long relationships with their brand. Their team of 4,000 brand ambassadors is dedicated to their mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. They are driven to improve well-being through better quality sleep. “

Separately, Wedbush upgraded Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Shares of SNBR opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.54. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $68.18 and a 12-month high of $151.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,100,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,938,000 after buying an additional 116,381 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sleep Number by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,062,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sleep Number by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,644,000 after purchasing an additional 121,866 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Sleep Number by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,584,000 after purchasing an additional 169,098 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in Sleep Number by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 328,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,668,000 after purchasing an additional 248,550 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

