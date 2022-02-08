Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.620-$2.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,530,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,165. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $129.72 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.97%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWKS. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $194.00.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $1,469,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,591 shares of company stock worth $14,374,221 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

