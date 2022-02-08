Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target Increased to $111.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SKY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Skyline Champion from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.
Skyline Champion stock opened at $74.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 2.05.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,345,000 after purchasing an additional 356,528 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 43.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,932,000 after purchasing an additional 318,298 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,678.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,309,000 after acquiring an additional 224,841 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,144.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 214,884 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 282.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 205,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.
Skyline Champion Company Profile
Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.
