Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE)’s stock price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. 2,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 36,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.
Separately, Desjardins began coverage on Skeena Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$23.50 price target for the company.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.56.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,711,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE)
Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
