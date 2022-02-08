Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.700-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $7 billion-$7.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.91 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.750 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on SKX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. OTR Global cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a positive rating to a mixed rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Rowe raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Shares of NYSE SKX traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.96. 1,775,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average is $46.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 101.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

