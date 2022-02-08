Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE SSD traded up $10.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,120. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $141.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.22.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.
In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $256,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,100 shares of company stock worth $995,035 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Simpson Manufacturing
Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.
