Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $162.00 to $158.00. The stock had previously closed at $148.92, but opened at $144.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Simon Property Group shares last traded at $144.17, with a volume of 33,372 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.97%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

