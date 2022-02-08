Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS.

Shares of SPG opened at $148.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $96.66 and a 52-week high of $171.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simon Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.34% of Simon Property Group worth $574,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

