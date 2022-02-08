Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Silvercorp Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. cut their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Shares of SVM opened at $3.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.97. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $6.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 478,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 93,845 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 32.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 66.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 53,378 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth $1,437,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 7.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercorp Metals (SVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.