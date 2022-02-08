SIBCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,633.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $267,357.93 and approximately $1,633.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,802.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.43 or 0.07069122 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00308800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.57 or 0.00759249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011218 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00071803 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.02 or 0.00413258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.25 or 0.00228865 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,689,556 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

