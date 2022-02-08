Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stake Lessened by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 18.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,438 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $22,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSTK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 6.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 142.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,000 after buying an additional 62,999 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter worth $3,063,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shutterstock by 5.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

SSTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 12,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,098,466.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 176,368 shares of company stock valued at $18,577,204 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock stock opened at $91.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $67.83 and a one year high of $128.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

