Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital raised Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.85) to GBX 1,050 ($14.20) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,080 ($14.60) to GBX 940 ($12.71) in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,095 ($14.81) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 935.29 ($12.65).

Howden Joinery Group stock opened at GBX 788.20 ($10.66) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 866.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 903.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of GBX 687 ($9.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 985.80 ($13.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

