Shell (LON:SHEL) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shell Plc (LON:SHEL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,700. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Shell traded as high as GBX 2,048 ($27.69) and last traded at GBX 2,041.50 ($27.61), with a volume of 2106461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,037 ($27.55).

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.75) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.57) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.81) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,100 ($28.40) to GBX 2,350 ($31.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,419.71 ($32.72).

Get Shell alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.