SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Posts Earnings Results

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($1.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.67 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

SLQT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.53. 4,247,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.19. SelectQuote has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $33.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SelectQuote stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 2,737.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.05.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

